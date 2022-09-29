Women’s Tennis Competes At The MTSU Invite This Weekend – Ball State University Athletics

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State women’s tennis team will travel for its second fall tournament when it competes at the Middle Tennessee State Invite which begins Friday, Sept. 30 and will end on Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Adams Tennis Complex.



The tournament will be hidden duals consisting of matches in singles and doubles in a format with a similar style to a spring collegiate dual match. No team scores will be recorded but matches count for each individual player and doubles team’s rankings.



Five teams are competing along with Ball State this weekend: Bellarmine, Chattanooga, Lipscomb, Middle Tennessee State, North Alabama, and Western Kentucky.



After this week’s competition, Ball State will take a break before heading to the ITA Ohio Valley Regional at the University of Tennessee (Oct. 19-Oct. 24).



MTSU Invitational



Friday, September 30

Singles – MTSU vs. North Alabama 1 p.m. (CT)

Doubles – MTSU vs. Chattanooga 3:30 p.m. (CT)

Doubles – MTSU vs. Bellarmine 4:30 p.m. (CT)



Saturday, October 1

Singles – MTSU vs. Chattanooga 9 a.m. (CT)

Doubles – MTSU vs. North Alabama 12:30 p.m. (CT)

Singles – MTSU vs. Ball State 2:30 p.m. (CT)



Sunday, October 2

Singles – MTSU vs. Bellarmine 8 a.m. (CT)

Doubles – MTSU vs. Ball State 11 a.m. (CT)

