Women’s Tennis Opens Fall Season at Sea Pines College Tournament – Ole Miss Athletics

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women’s tennis is set to participate in this year’s Sea Pines College Tournament at the University of Georgia’s Dan Magill Tennis Complex starting Friday and ending on Sunday to open their fall season.



The event was originally scheduled to be at Hilton Head, S.C. but was announced on Wednesday that it will now be hosted in Athens, Ga. due to Hurricane Ian.



The Sea Pines College Tournament will feature 29 student-athletes from five universities. Both Friday and Saturday matches will begin at 9 a.m. CT. Live scoring will be determined by if the matches are being played at Henry Field Stadium or Lindsey Hopkins Indoor. Match results will be updated to a tournament landing page.



Competing for the Rebels will be Lucie Devier , Lillian Gabrielsen , Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher, Kelsey Mize , and Reka Zadori .



Devier, a grad student transfer, was named to C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Devier recorded an 11-7 singles record, 7-5 in the first position, and a 13-9 doubles record while at North Texas.



Gabrielsen, a senior returner, earned an overall record of 14-10 in singles and 21-13 in doubles during the 2021-22 season. Gabrielsen led all Rebels in total doubles victories and recorded a 10-5 singles dual record and 13-7 doubles dual record.



Leclerq-Ficher is coming off a recent appearance at the USTA Pro Circuit W15 Hilton Head. Leclerq defeated Dolavee Tumthong (6-1, 5-7, 10-8) but then fell to her competitor in the final qualifying round to make it to the main draw. Leclerq secured a position within the 2022-23 ITA Preseason Rankings with a tie for No. 111 in singles standings.



Mize will be competing in her senior season this year after she earned an overall record of 4-3 in singles and 11-18 in doubles during her 2021-22 junior season.



Zadori rounds it out for the Rebels after earning a 12-13 overall record in singles and a 10-4 record in doubles during her sophomore campaign. Zadori competed primarily as a singles specialist from No. 2 to No. 6 Singles.



Opposing programs represented at the event are Georgia, Charlotte, Furman, and Old Dominion.



