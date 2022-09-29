‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Has Arrived – That Hashtag Show

Paramount Network has released the official trailer for Yellowstone season 5. Fans were previously given a short preview with a teaser trailer a month ago. In this extended look, we find John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as the governor of Montana. In true Dutton fashion, we also see John firing everyone and making Beth (Kelly Reilly) his chief-of-staff. Fans can only imagine what the Dutton’s will be up to with the power of the Governor’s office behind them.

YELLOWSTONE S5 TRAILER

ABOUT YELLOWSTONE S5

The trailer doesn’t take any time in setting the stage for the season. As John Dutton is sworn in and recites the line “against all enemies”, the camera cuts directly to Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) and Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). Season 5 of Yellowstone will consist of 14 episodes, the longest of any season to date. But, the season will be split into two seven-episode half-seasons.

In addition to the main Dutton family cast members, returning for season 5 are: Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, and Ryan Birmingham. Also, upgraded to the regular cast for this season are Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly. A few new faces are also joining this season such as Kai Caster, Lilli Kay, Dawn Oliveri, and Lainey Wilson.

Photo: Paramount Network

SHERIDAN-VERSE UPDATES

Season 5 of Yellowstone is just one of the many projects on the way from creator Taylor Sheridan. The prequel spin-off 1883 concluded its season earlier in 2022 on Paramount + and its follow-up, 1923, is currently in development. This series originally was titled 1932 but changed to bring the story to the start of Prohibition. Hollywood legends Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are set to star in the spin-off and will follow a new generation of the Duttons.

If that wasn’t enough Yellowstone spin-offs for you, 1883 is also getting its own spin-off in the way of 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. This limited series will follow the real-life African-American lawman who became a legend of the Wild West. Actor David Oyelowo (Selma, Star Wars Rebels) will star as Bass Reeves.

6666, another Yellowstone spin-off, was announced in February 2021, but no release dates have been provided at this time. However, it was revealed earlier this year it is expected to air on the Paramount Network. It had been previously been expected to be a Paramount+ exclusive.

WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU

Sound off and tell us what you think! Are you excited about Yellowstone Season 5? Also, what do you think about the new trailer? That Hashtag Show wants to hear from you.

You can tell us your thoughts by leaving a comment below or also by finding me on Twitter at TheIndianaSlone. Also, stay up to date on all your Pop Culture and Entertainment news by following us at ThatHashtagShow.com.

KEEP READING