10 Best Horror Movies With Creepy Grins, According To Reddit

Redditors are discussing favorite horror movies that feature characters with smiles that are eerie and unsettling. These images are definitely unforgettable and make these stories even more fun to watch.

Terrifier (2016)

Terrifier was released in 2016 and features one of the most famous horror movie clowns. Art The Clown is horrifying and his evil, black grin is effective. Redditor _illusive_Man_ posted that this is a film with a very creepy grin and wrote, “In the second scene he grins and its imo the scariest.”

Art The Clown’s story arc is even worse because at the beginning of the movie, he’s assumed to be dead, but he leaves the morgue and begins attacking people all over a small town. The film has many aspects that will appeal to horror fans, from a Halloween setting to that memorable mean smile. Clowns are scary enough, and the addition of this grin gives this character staying power.

The Babadook (2014)

Redditor Whereiscatilin said “The Babadook” has an evil grin, and the monster at the heart of the story does have a terrible mouth. When Amelia Vanek and her son Sam discover a book about a figure called The Babadook, they’re invested right away, and it’s hard to look away from his haunting smile.

The movie says a lot about how hard it can be to grieve a loved one and is known for jump scares, but it’s also a perfect example of a film where the villain has a disturbing grin. Sam is closely connected to The Babadook but both mother and son have scary thoughts about him and it’s clear that his grin is haunting and hard to forget about.

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose (2005)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose is a fan favorite about a woman possessed by a demon and some of Emily Rose’s smiles are just as disturbing as iconic images from The Exorcist. Redditor BackwardsUniverse recommended the film for those looking for creepy grins in particular and wrote, “It has EXACTLY what you are talking about.”

As lawyer Erin Bruner looks into Emily’s case, audiences about how this demon ruined Emily’s college life and made it so she couldn’t continue with her regular routine. Seeing Emily move her body and mouth around is chilling.

The Man Who Laughs (1928)

Redditor honi__soit suggested this silent film from 1928 and wrote in a Reddit thread, “Conrad Veidt’s performance in The Man Who Laughs should be right up your nightmare alley.” The main character, Gwynplaine, has a specific grin that is tough to forget about as it suggests something sinister and dark.

Gwynplaine looks this way because King James II hated his dad, who was a nobleman, and asked a doctor to change Gwynplaine’s face so he keeps smiling. This grin makes the character as unforgettable as more contemporary characters.

The Black Phone (2022)

Redditor for_setsuko said that The Black Phone “definitely fits the weird grin criteria.” The Grabber is one of the best Blumhouse horror movie villains for many reasons, but especially because of the various masks that he wears throughout the film. The Grabber is a compelling case because he swaps his masks because of his emotional state.

It’s awful knowing that The Grabber kidnaps and hurts children, but even more disturbing to see him in action. When he talks to Finney Blake after taking him, he sometimes looks concerned, sad, or most concerning of all, maniacal. It’s no wonder that the kids in the Denver area are so afraid of coming across this villain.

Men (2022)

Redditor egads_my_bads suggested “Men” as a scary movie with eerie grins, and it’s definitely worth a watch. The A24 film stands out because Rory Kinnear plays all of the male characters in the movie who the protagonist Harper Marlowe comes across. There’s Geoffrey who owns the country house where she stays for a while, a naked man who stalks her, a police officer, a bartender, and a priest who she encounters outside an old church.

Several of these men grin at Harper in a terrifying manner, leading her to realize that she isn’t safe in the very place that she wanted to come to for some peace, quiet, and comfort. The film is beautifully shot and the strange grins make it even more powerful.

The Shining (1980)

The Shining includes one of Jack Nicholson’s smartest characters, and Jack Torrance changes as he stays at the Overlook Hotel. Redditor RockHandsomest noted that “the way that Jack Nicholson can smile and then extra smile somehow to make it creepier.”

While The Shining is remembered as a clever adaptation of a Stephen King story and a fantastic classic horror film that fans still love, Jack’s massive grin is also an important part of the horror genre. It’s definitely something that fans associate with the film.

Ouija: Origin Of Evil (2016)

Redditor Youareposthuman posted that “Ouija: Origin of Evil has aaaaallllll kinds of weird mouth stuff that’ll rev your engine.” The creepy grins in this movie are even scarier because Alice Zander’s 9-year-old, Doris, is the one who smiles in such a weird and off-putting way.

Alice is a medium and can’t believe it when Doris is possessed by an evil ghost and starts acting strangely. The movie has excellent characters as Alice and her two daughters are grieving a loss and their pain is portrayed in a realistic way. Since no one would expect Doris to suddenly look so evil, her scary smile is memorable.

Truth Or Dare (2018)

Olivia Barron from Truth or Dare is considered one of the worst recent horror movie characters and the movie isn’t the strongest in terms of story and character. It does feature characters with evil grins, though. Redditor Hopeful-Tomorrow3173 suggested this film and wrote, “Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare freaked me out even though it wasn’t very good overall.”

As the characters play the dark game of truth or dare, some of them are taken over by the evil game if they don’t follow the rules. The characters start grinning in horrifying ways before something terrible happens. While the overall plot leaves something to be desired, it’s a strong image since people aren’t used to seeing mouths that are open so wide.

Mandy (2018)

The end of Mandy has an unforgettable image of Red Miller with an odd look on his face, including those famous scary smiles that are in so many movies. Redditor TheAnt88 posted that horror fans seeking out these types of films should look for “Nicholas Cage at the very last shot of Mandy as he sees his dead wife and smiles a dopey and crazed grin.”

Mandy is a distinct and unique horror film that can’t be put in any box, and the fact that Red smiles like this is a fun added element that makes it just as creepy as some other more well-known movies that feature this detail.

