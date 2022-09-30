10 Biggest Disappointments In The Harry Potter Movies

Without a doubt, Harry Potter is one of the most famous sagas in the world. After seven books and eight movies, this franchise keeps giving the fans spin-offs, details about the Wizarding World, and all kinds of surprises. Many millennials remember this saga with a lot of love. However, nothing is perfect.





RELATED: 10 Things Harry Potter Has Done That No Other Franchise Has

Especially considering this saga is an adaptation of a book series, fans had certain expectations of the films that weren’t met. From characters that weren’t adequately adapted to others that simply didn’t make it to the movies and scenes that would’ve taken the adaptation to the next level, these are some of the things that disappoint the fandom when it comes to the movies.

10/10 Ginny Weasley Was Way More Interesting In The Books

Ginny Weasley first appeared in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone as Ron’s little sister, who is starstruck by Harry. But her role became more important as the years went by. She went from being the victim of Tom Marvolo Riddle to being a funny, independent, intelligent girl, to being one of the best members of Dumbledore’s Army and a hex expert.

Portrayed by Bonnie Wright, Ginny is better in the books than in the films. This has nothing to do with Wright herself. Instead, it’s probably a time-related issue. The movies didn’t have enough time to develop her character. So instead, they often rushed her appearance in core moments, just for the sake of it.

9/10 The Saga Lacked True LGBTQ+ Representation

In the peak moment of Pottermania, in 2007, J.K. Rowling stated in an interview that she “always thought Dumbledore was gay,” establishing the Headmaster’s sexuality as canon once and for all. This, of course, was widely welcomed by queer fans, but it also made his portrayal quite disappointing.

There aren’t any scenes in the post-2007 films — the sixth and seventh installments — that indicates Dumbledore’s sexuality. The Fantastic Beast trilogy only went as far as giving the fans two dialogues that were cut in several countries. This is only one of the many things this trilogy gets wrong about the Potterverse. The lack of proper queer representation in the films, combined with Rowling’s more recent commentaries on the trans community, has truly bummed the fans out.

8/10 Michael Gambon Didn’t Understand Dumbledore As Well As Richard Harris

Very early in the Potter saga making, Richard Harris, the Irish actor who played Dumbledore in the first two films, died due to Hodgkin’s disease. This forced the production to re-cast the role. Irish-English Michael Gambon would portray the wizard in the rest of the series.

Unfortunately, fans didn’t like this decision due to Gambon’s take on the role. Where Harris played Dumbledore as a serene, understanding man, like in the books, Gambon was more energic. After almost 20 years, Potterheads still hate how he asked Harry if he had put his name in the Goblet of Fire during thefourth movie. The community believes those who only watched the films are missing a lot.

7/10 The Sixth Film Focuses On Teenage Drama A Little Too Much

As a community, Potterheads agree on many things. One of these is that Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is the worst film in the saga. First, it fails to delve into Dumbledore’s memories so Harry can understand his teacher better, hence everything that happens in the following film. But additionally, it focuses way too much on teenage drama.

RELATED: Harry Potter: Every Movie, Ranked By IMDb

Considering its timing — the film premiered in 2009, the same year that Twilight’s New Moon — it’s likely Warner was trying to compete with this new blossoming saga. However, they were incapable of balancing the daily aspect of their lives with the film’s actual plot.

6/10 It Would’ve Been Nice To See A Extended Epilogue

Like the books, the last scene of the film saga depicts adult versions of Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Ginny, as they take their kids to King Cross so they can start their year at Hogwarts. Since it’s Albus Severus’s first year, Harry has a heart-to-heart with him about it. The only character from the films that appears beside these two couples is Draco, who is also dropping his kid at the station.

Thanks to Pottermore, fans know more about the lives of other characters. For example, Neville became an Herbology teacher while Luna studied to be a Magizoologist. It would’ve been nice to see the fate of other characters of the films that were just as beloved as the Golden Trio.

5/10 Fans Were Disappointed The World Quidditch Cup Didn’t Last Much

After three books mainly revolved around Hogwarts, The Goblet of Fire takes Harry, Hermione, and the Weasleys to the Quidditch World Cup. This global event holds thousands of wizards, full of details about wizarding culture. In the films, this scene is, according to Harry, “Quidditch as Harry had never seen it played before.”

Unfortunately, in the film, this moment is totally underwhelming. The scene only serves as the first introduction to Viktor Krum, but the Quidditch match lasts only a couple of seconds before it cuts, regardless of its build-up. While this is understandable considering screen time, it robbed fans of one of the most magical moments of the saga. One of the worst deviations from the books.

4/10 The Lack Of Focus On Neville’s Parents Affected His Character Development

Initially, an anxious, clumsy boy, often controlled by his grandma, Neville Longbottom grew up to become a courageous man. He earned everyone’s respect, especially when Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix revealed that his parents had been tortured into insanity by Death Eaters.

When the Golden Trio realizes Neville is at St. Mungo visiting his parents (who don’t even recognize him) says a lot about Neville’s inner strength. Unfortunately, the films leave this moment out, sadly trumping Neville’s character development a bit before turning him into a full-on hero.

3/10 The Films Erased Peeves The Poltergeist

Out of all the changes the films made to the books, one of the most outrageous is the absence of certain characters, like Peeves the Poltergeist. Although not central to the plot, he was a proper comic relief and a key character in torturing Umbridge until she left Hogwarts. Besides, he helped in the Battle of Hogwarts.

RELATED: 10 Harry Potter Book Characters Who Were Ignored In The Movies

Peeves appeared in all the Harry Potter books, but he isn’t in any film. Late British actor Rik Mayall was actually cast for the role in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, but his scenes were cut out. This is a shame since Peeves was part of the chaotic magic surrounding Hogwarts; its absence was pronounced.

2/10 Harry & Ginny’s Romance Felt Quite Inorganic

While the Harry Potter saga is mainly focused on the conflict between forces of good and evil, it also leaves some time to have domestic, wholesome moments and many romantic relationships. Ron and Hermione with their will-they-won’t-they, Harry’s failed relationship with Cho, and of course, his endgame, Ginny, who would become his wife.

In the books, this relationship is foreshadowed since they first met, but it isn’t until the sixth book that they share a spontaneous first kiss amidst the euphoria of winning a Quidditch match. In the movies, the kiss is way less charming. It’s quiet, awkward, and barely foreshadowed. Besides, Ginny escapes before Harry can say anything. Unarguably, the films failed to portray the real dynamic between these two.

1/10 Dumbledore’s Funeral Would’ve Been The Most Emotional Moment Of The Saga

Any Potterhead will agree that Albus Dumbledore’s funeral is the saddest moment of the whole saga. First, due to the lament of Fawkes. Then, as guests of all kinds came to pay respects, Hagrid carried the body wrapped in purple velvet. Everyone was crying. In the end, his body was placed in the White Tomb, his final resting place.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince failed to deliver this sorrowful yet beautiful moment. Instead, there was a farewell scene where all of Hogwarts raised their wands in Dumbledore’s honor. While this was also a very emotional scene, it paled in comparison.

NEXT: 10 Best Fighters In Harry Potter, Ranked