10 Reasons Spider-Man Has The Best MCU Movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has set a new standard for superhero action movies, and each of the MCU’s many movies have something wonderful to offer, from the “forming a team” plot of 2012’s The Avengers to the spy thriller intrigue of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the cool wuxia themes of Shang-Chi. But it’s the three Spider-Man movies that come out on top.





The original Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy is well-loved, but the new trio of Spider-Man movies in the MCU are something else entirely. Starring the young actor Tom Holland, these three Spider-Man movies have many unique elements that other MCU titles do not, and these movies also execute certain ideas better than they do.

10/10 The Spider-Man Movies Have A Sympathetic Lead In Peter Parker

The MCU’s other heroes are compelling in their own ways, such as Star-Lord being a witty space rogue or Bruce Banner being a scientist with a brutal alter ego. Then there’s Peter Parker, who is definitely more relatable and sympathetic than any of those middle-aged heroes.

Comic books can be enjoyed by fans of all ages, like the MCU, but Peter Parker definitely speaks more to younger fans who also know what it’s like to be unsure of oneself while growing up. Many more fans can put themselves in Peter’s shoes than Tony Stark’s or Natasha Romanoff’s.

9/10 The Spider-Man Movies Have The Theme Of Responsibility & Consequences

While the themes of responsibility and consequences do come up in other MCU features, such as Tony Stark/Iron Man taking responsibility for his family’s bloody legacy and becoming a hero rather than arms dealer, the three Spider-Man movies do this better, since Peter is the right age to learn these lessons. After all, it’s Spider-Man who made “with great power comes great responsibility” a well-known saying.

It’s both fun and relatable to watch Peter Parker struggle with that lesson. Throughout the trilogy, Peter makes mistakes, such as handing Quentin Beck his high-tech glasses or hacking into his own suit, and he had to deal with the deadly consequences of these choices all on his own.

8/10 The Spider-Man Movies Have Such Whimsical Humor

Moviegoers are pretty familiar with the MCU’s comedic tone by now, such as Tony Stark’s endless quips or Drax’s eccentric ways. Overall, though, it’s safe to say that the Spider-Man films have the best humor.

The humor in the Spider-Man movies is built around the characters more than it is around quippy remarks. Being a kid, Peter makes pop culture references of all kinds, and he is charmingly awkward and frazzled much of the time. Ned and MJ also contribute to the stellar humor in their own ways.

7/10 The Spider-Man Movies Show The Best Hero/Civilian Life Balance

Many superheroes must strike a balance between their everyday lives and their costumed lives, and it’s not always easy. In the MCU, most heroes totally lean into their hero side and leave their civilian lives behind, such as Captain America and Falcon, but Peter Parker is more 50/50.

It’s a lot of fun to watch Peter Parker evenly split his time as a high school senior and as the youngest Avenger, and he does a great job of it, all things considered. Peter is a boy of two worlds, and fans love seeing how the clashing of those two worlds often causes heartbreak for Peter.

6/10 The Spider-Man Movies Get Creative With Their Villains

Not all MCU villains are on the same level as the charismatic Loki or the universe-shaking Thanos, alas. Some foes such as Ivan Vanko, Malekith, or Aldrich Killian are forgettable or just plain bad, but the three Spider-Man movies take comic book villainy to the next level.

The Spider-Man movies are all about personal connections, so Spider-Man ends up fighting his girlfriend’s father, the illusion-slinging Mysterio, and classics such as Sandman and Doctor Octopus. It was something else watching Spider-Man juggle a whopping fivevillains in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

5/10 The Spider-Man Movies Have Great Music

It’s true that fans of older classics will enjoy the 1970s rock soundtrack of the two current Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Aside from that, though, the three Spider-Man movies arguably have the best soundtracks in the MCU, including the upbeat, charming songs chosen for the end credits.

Spider-Man also has a short but sweet main theme for when he’s swinging into action, and that tune is easily on par with composer Danny Elfman’s OST for Sam Raimi’s original trilogy. In a time when movie scores seem to be getting lost in the action, the music of the Spider-Man films stand out.

4/10 The Spider-Man Movies Feel True To The Comic Character

By now, fans have accepted that the MCU’s producers have to make a few changes in the characters to fit the big screen, such as cutting out ideas that have aged badly or obscure lore that only diehard comic fans would know. But even so, that’s no excuse for iffy casting.

Even if the other Spider-Man movies were solid, they effectively changed Peter by making him older and more mature, and that’s not accurate to the comics. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is the awkward but lovable teen boy the character was always meant to be, connecting to the version of Spider-Man that Stan Lee and Steve Ditko first dreamed up.

3/10 The Spider-Man Movies Have A Better Romantic Subplot Than The Other Marvel Movies

The other love stories in the MCU are also pretty good, such as Steve Rogers getting his happily-ever-after with Peggy Carter and Star-Lord’s budding romance with Gamora. However, some of those romances feel obligatory or proceed in fits and starts, leading to odd pacing.

Meanwhile, the Spider-Man movies depict an awkward but sweet teen romance between Peter and MJ that is paced well, and it’s not overly sentimental or dry either. Peter and MJ’s relationship strikes a fine balance and shows that love comes at its own pace.

2/10 The Spider-Man Movies Avoid Tedious Personal Baggage

Peter Parker has his own personal issues and drama to deal with, but it feels downright refreshing compared to half of the MCU’s main cast. It’s almost a running joke that the MCU’s other heroes have daddy issues, such as Tony’s bitterness over his father Howard or Thor clashing with his kingly father Odin. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is all about Star-Lord’s problems with his father.

Peter Parker has no daddy issues, or even any mommy issues, for that matter. He has just one known relative, Aunt May, and the two of them are very close. Finally, an MCU hero who doesn’t get sidetracked with “my dad never loved me.”

1/10 The Spider-Man Movies Feature A True Underdog

All MCU heroes are weaker than the foes whom they must face, but the gap is sometimes rather narrow, such as Iron Man being every bit Ivan Vanko’s equal in 2010’s Iron Man 2. Even the scrappy rogue Star-Lord feels pretty powerful with his many fellow Guardians backing him up.

Then there are the three Spider-Man movies, which star a true underdog. Peter Parker is a smart but inexperienced teenage boy who’s figuring all this out as he goes, and he doesn’t even have the emotional maturity that his fellow Avengers do. Spider-Man is a kid out of his depth, and that makes his adventures all the more exciting for fans to watch.

