14-year-old, 16-year-old wounded in Kingsessing shooting; suspect seen in surveillance video

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Police are searching for the gunman caught on video shooting two teenagers in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the corner of 54th and Willow streets.

Police released surveillance video Friday showing the passenger of a white Dodge Charger getting out of the vehicle and firing at the victims.

Arriving police found a 16-year-old male unresponsive in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers found the second victim, a 14-year-old male, down the street. He had been shot in the left side of his body. He was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle was last seen fleeing on the 5300 block of Willows Avenue towards 53rd Street.

The vehicle is described as a white four-door Dodge Charger with tinted windows, a black rear spoiler, dual exhaust, an air vent scoop on the front hood, a black roof antenna and a black grill. It possibly has a New Jersey license plate.

“Parents of these kids have to have tougher conversations about what a gun is and what a gun means. And when you fire these guns, there are devastating results, and not only devastating results to the physical but to the mental. It’s also the community,” said Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker.

Seventh grader Delianny Rodriguez lives nearby and is wiser than most, having heard one too many shootings for someone her age.

“I was feeling scared. I was feeling like the same thing was going to happen to me one day because you never know when you have to go,” she said.

Anyone with information should contact the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271.