2 killed, 10 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash involving migrants, Uvalde police say

UVALDE – A three-vehicle crash in Uvalde left two people dead and 10 others injured and hospitalized, according to Uvalde police.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Getty and Main Streets.

Border Patrol agents spotted a black truck speeding on Highway 90 before it crashed into an 18-wheeler and another vehicle near downtown Uvalde.

Those who were injured and killed in the wreck were inside of the black truck, officials said.

According to police, the crash involved migrants, but further details are limited. Authorities closed off the intersection shortly after the crash as officers canvassed the scene.

Those who were injured were taken to hospitals between Uvalde and San Antonio, according to police. Their conditions are unknown.

Highway 90 and Highway 83 were temporarily closed, according to Constable Emmanuel Zamora. The Department of Public Safety is leading the crash investigation.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.