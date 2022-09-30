81,000 carers could receive an extra £245 payment before Christmas

Thousands of Carer’s Allowance Supplement payments were made in June and the next one is due in December. This year’s supplement payments are worth £245.70 each and the latest figures from Social Security Scotland show that 81,680 payments were made to carers who were eligible in April 2022.
The supplement is paid to people in Scotland who claim Carer’s Allowance from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
Unpaid carers in Scotland who were claiming Carer’s Allowance on or before April 11, 2022 claimed the additional benefit payment on June 10, 2022.
To qualify for the December payment, people must be claiming, or have made a new claim, for Carer’s Allowance by October 10, 2022.
This extra payment is paid automatically and those who are eligible should receive a letter telling them that they are due the boost.
Those eligible for the benefit payment will get two payments of £245.70 in different parts of the year.
Overall, the two payments of Carer’s Allowance Supplement combined add up to £491.40.
Those who are entitled to Carer’s Allowance Supplement will receive a letter informing them a payment has been made.
For anyone considering making a new claim for Carer’s Allowance, the DWP recently confirmed it currently takes 37 working days to process an application from initial submission to decision letter.
Qualifying care includes tasks such as helping with washing and cooking,
It also includes taking the person they care for to a doctor’s appointment and helping with household tasks, like managing bills and shopping.
A claimant’s earnings must be £132 or less a week after tax, National Insurance and expenses.
People can claim Attendance Allowance online at the GOV.UK website or phone the Carer’s Allowance Unit for a claim form on 0800 731 0297.
