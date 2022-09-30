81,000 carers could receive an extra £245 payment before Christmas

Thousands of Carer’s Allowance Supplement payments were made in June and the next one is due in December. This year’s supplement payments are worth £245.70 each and the latest figures from Social Security Scotland show that 81,680 payments were made to carers who were eligible in April 2022.

The supplement is paid to people in Scotland who claim Carer’s Allowance from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Unpaid carers in Scotland who were claiming Carer’s Allowance on or before April 11, 2022 claimed the additional benefit payment on June 10, 2022.

To qualify for the December payment, people must be claiming, or have made a new claim, for Carer’s Allowance by October 10, 2022.

This extra payment is paid automatically and those who are eligible should receive a letter telling them that they are due the boost.

