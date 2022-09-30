Alabama Women’s Tennis Concludes Opening Day of Alabama Four-In-The-Fall – University of Alabama Athletics

Box Score

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women’s tennis team kicked off its season Friday, opening the Alabama Four-In-The-Fall Tournament at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

In their first time competing in crimson and white, Rebeka Kern and Klara Milicevic captured a win in both doubles and singles play. The duo defeated Tereza Dejnozkova and Otoha Aoki of South Alabama 7-6 (4) in doubles. Kern also won a singles match against Emily Casati of Illinois 6-2, 6-3, while Milicevic defeated Sydney Clarke of UAB 6-3, 7-5.

Additionally, Anna Parkhomenko battled it out for a 6-1, 3-6, 10-5 singles win against Florida State’s Alice Amendola.

UA will return to action Saturday for day two of the Alabama Four-In-The-Fall with matches beginning at 9 a.m. at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Doubles Results

Maggie White/Sydney Clark (UAB) def. Anna Parkhomenko / Kasia Pitak (UA) 6-3

Klara Milicevic / Rebeka Kern (UA) def. Tereza Dejnozkova/Otoha Aoki (USA) 7-6 (4)

Mackenzie White/Annalisa Smith (UAB) def. Sydney Orefice / Ansley Cheshire (UA) 6-3

Singles Results

Klara Milicevic (UA) def. Sydney Clark (UAB) 6-3, 7-5

Anna Parkhomenko (UA) def. Alice Amendola (FSU) 6-1, 3-6, 10-5

Rebeka Kern (UA) def. Emily Casati (ILLINOIS) 6-2, 6-3

Kida Ferrari (ILLINOIS) def. Kasia Pitak (UA) 4-6, 6-0, 12-10

Otoha Aoki (USA) def. Ansley Cheshire (UA) 4-6, 7-6, 10-2

Annalisa Smith (UAB) def. Sydney Orefice (UA) 6-3, 6-2

Get all the latest information on the team by following AlabamaWTN on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. General athletic news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.