Angelpaw Debuts BNPL Service for Pet Aftercare

Cloud SaaS software company Angelpaw, which works with pet crematoriums, aquamation centers, veterinarians and pet parents, has rolled out a BNPL service, a press release says.

The Angelpaw BNPL feature will let pet crematories and aquamation centers take multiple installment payments for pet aftercare. Pet parents will be able to split the costs of a purchase over several interest-free installments over 60 days.

The plan, once completed, will see Angelpaw instantly managing the scheduling, validation and transfers, with the pet service provider getting the funds without risk.

“With the explosion in popularity of Buy Now, Pay Later, we felt it’s our responsibility to offer the benefits of BNPL to Pet Aftercare”, says James Byler, Founder and CEO. “Our pet crematory and aquamation partners achieve higher conversion rates and higher transaction sizes, while pet parents have an interest-free payment option for unforeseen and unplanned circumstances. It’s a win-win for everyone!”

In other news related to BNPL, MENA payments and shopping app Tabby has teamed up with payments facilitator Paymob, to allow merchants, both online or in-person, to use Tabby’s BNPL offering, a PYMNTS reports notes.

“Today there is a strong demand for greater financial freedom and flexibility to enable consumers to make their purchases,” Ahmed Khalil, Tabby Egypt’s general manager, said in the announcement. “Retailers need the technology infrastructure that allows them to plug and play solutions that offer financial freedom instantly at checkout, without interest or fees.”

He added that this would allow Tabby’s technology to be more accessible to the hundreds of thousands of Paymob retailers in Egypt.

And Paymob Executive Vice President for Global Business Development Omar El-Gammal said there was a great number of new customer-centric digital payment methods in the MENA region. Because of that, he said it was important to partner with Tabby to offer “both physical, in-store and online, e-commerce payments solutions, to provide a better checkout experience, increased conversions and an expanded client base for merchants in Egypt.”

