Apple Butter Fest set for Oct. 15

Submitted Photo

The West Portland Baptist Church, 7081 E. Route 20, Westfield will be hosting its Annual Apple Butter Festival. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and will include old-fashioned kettle cooked apple butter available for a donation. There also will be more than 40 vendors offering various sale items including food vendors. The festival will take place rain or shine. All profits generated from the festival will be donated to the Nina’s Kitchen Brocton-Portland Food Pantry, which is operated on the church grounds. Admission is free and everyone is welcome. All children have free games and everyone gets a free backpack. There will also be free winterizing kits from National Fuel. Special this year is a booth to donate to the Ukraine. Everyone gets a free sticker supporting the Ukraine.