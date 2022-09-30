Apple has acknowledged that some Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra users may experience microphone issues, including when trying to use Siri, make a phone call, and more.
Users have reported issues with their Apple Watch microphone becoming persistently unresponsive after some time, causing apps that rely on the mic to throw up errors and stop working entirely.
In a new memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple says it’s aware of the bug affecting users, specifically saying customers could face problems with Siri not being able to hear them, recording voice memos, and conducting phone calls. A “Measurement Suspended” message may also appear in the Noise app.
Apple says that restarting the Apple Watch may temporarily fix the problem and suggests the problem is not hardware related. Apple in the memo says that customers should remain updated to the latest watchOS version, indicating a fix could soon be released.
