Apple TV+ ‘Echo 3’ starring Luke Evans debuts November 23 | AppleInsider

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

The action thriller “Echo 3” premieres on Apple TV+ on November 23 with Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman starring.

“Echo 3” is about a young scientist that goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border amid a secret war. It is up to her brother, played by Luke Evans, and her husband, played by Michiel Huisman, to save her.

The director, showrunner, and executive producer is Mark Boal, known for “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Hurt Locker.” Cast members include Jessica Ann Collins, Martina Gusman, James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba, and special guest start Bradley Whitford.

“I’m honored to collaborate with the team at Apple TV+ who gave me the opportunity to make the series I wanted to make – one that feels big and purposeful and refuses to stay in any lane,” says Boal. “This is a black ops thriller and tale of international intrigue, set in Colombia, a country I had known only from afar and immediately fell in love with.”

The show was filmed in Columbia with English and Spanish dialogue. The first three episodes premiere on November 23, followed by one new episode every Friday through January 13, 2023.