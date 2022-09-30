Categories
US

Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – A newly-released autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher was shot and killed.

The autopsy reveals Fletcher’s cause of death as a homicide, after she was shot in the head.

Fletcher was found dead on September 5 after missing for several days. Her body was in a state of decomposition when found.

The report also reveals that she had blunt force injuries to her right leg.

The toxicology reveals that Fentanyl was also discovered in Fletcher’s system. One reading shows a concentration of 10 ng/mL found in her body. Some academic studies show as little as 5 ng/mL can be fatal.

Cleotha Henderson faces first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in connection to Fletcher’s death.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.