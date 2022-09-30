Bill requires OU Children’s Hospital to stop performing gender-affirming care to get relief money

Oklahoma lawmakers passed legislation during a special session Thursday that won’t give federal money to OU Children’s Hospital unless it stops “gender-affirming” care.Senate Bill 3 passed both the House and the Senate.Some Republican lawmakers said the stipulation doesn’t go far enough, saying gender reassignment or affirming care has to be banned statewide first.”Let’s be abundantly clear. This doesn’t stop minors in the state of Oklahoma from having sex change surgeries,” said state Sen. Nathan Dah, R-Broken Arrow. “It only stops it from happening at OU.”Democrats argue the bill will already hurt vulnerable children.”Oklahomans, and specifically young Oklahomans who are transgender, live among us,” state Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said. “They deserve respect, dignity and medical care that serves them with best practices.” Senate Bill 3 allocates more than $39 million to OU Health for a children’s mental health center. That money, according to the bill, comes with the requirement that OU stops providing gender reassignment or affirming care to children – even though the funding was never going to that specific department.OU Health officials told KOCO 5 in a statement Wednesday that they would stop those services.Thirty-one Republicans wanted the bill. Leadership said it will stop gender treatments while still ensuring OU Health can provide top-notch mental health care.”Will make OU, which is already a great hospital, will make them a better hospital to serve the people of Oklahoma,” state Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said. “And I encourage a yes vote on this bill.”Democrats fear Senate Bill 3 will do far more harm than good.”You are seen. You are valued. You’re represented by a senator that loves you and wants to see you mature into adulthood. Please do not let these conversations define your worth,” said state Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City. Senate Bill 3 goes into effect as soon as Gov. Kevin Stitt signs it.Lawmakers passed several other bills allocating hundreds of millions of dollars to projects like broadband expansion and water quality improvements.

Oklahoma lawmakers passed legislation during a special session Thursday that won’t give federal money to OU Children’s Hospital unless it stops “gender-affirming” care.

Senate Bill 3 passed both the House and the Senate.

Some Republican lawmakers said the stipulation doesn’t go far enough, saying gender reassignment or affirming care has to be banned statewide first.

“Let’s be abundantly clear. This doesn’t stop minors in the state of Oklahoma from having sex change surgeries,” said state Sen. Nathan Dah, R-Broken Arrow. “It only stops it from happening at OU.”

Democrats argue the bill will already hurt vulnerable children.

“Oklahomans, and specifically young Oklahomans who are transgender, live among us,” state Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said. “They deserve respect, dignity and medical care that serves them with best practices.”

Senate Bill 3 allocates more than $39 million to OU Health for a children’s mental health center. That money, according to the bill, comes with the requirement that OU stops providing gender reassignment or affirming care to children – even though the funding was never going to that specific department.

OU Health officials told KOCO 5 in a statement Wednesday that they would stop those services.

Thirty-one Republicans wanted the bill. Leadership said it will stop gender treatments while still ensuring OU Health can provide top-notch mental health care.

“Will make OU, which is already a great hospital, will make them a better hospital to serve the people of Oklahoma,” state Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said. “And I encourage a yes vote on this bill.”

Democrats fear Senate Bill 3 will do far more harm than good.

“You are seen. You are valued. You’re represented by a senator that loves you and wants to see you mature into adulthood. Please do not let these conversations define your worth,” said state Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City.

Senate Bill 3 goes into effect as soon as Gov. Kevin Stitt signs it.

Lawmakers passed several other bills allocating hundreds of millions of dollars to projects like broadband expansion and water quality improvements.