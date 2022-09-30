DEAL OF THE DAY: Save 31.5% off Trainline rail cards with cash back





The cost of living crisis has seen prices shoot up across the UK. Brits are now searching for ways they can save money on travel, especially with the festive season approaching.

Buying cheap train tickets in advance saves approximately 61 percent off on-the-day prices and now Top Cashback is offering Brits a deal where they can save even more on train fares. A railcard already saves Brits a third off rail fares, and new Top Cashback customers can now save 31.5 percent off rail card prices. It’s perfect timing ahead of the festive season but you’ll need to act fast if you want to bag this saving. Railcards start from £30 a year, so this deal saves approximately £9.45 off and drops a railcard down to just £20.55.

To access the deal, you’ll need to sign up to Top Cashback here via this link. Once you’ve signed up, you can use the code to get 31.5 percent cash back off your buying new railcards and existing railcard holders can also get 10.5 percent off rail cards, which is ideal if you’re in need of renewal. But hurry – the deal ends on October 2, 2022. You can also use this deal to save money off single tickets and new customers get 5.25 percent off purchases.

In addition, new customers can also save 10.5 percent off selected European routes including Paris to Lyon, Madrid to Barcelona and Madrid to Valencia. Whether you’re planning to travel across the UK or Europe, Trainline is connected to more than 1,000 stations and this deal will come in handy with travel over the year. Make sure you sign up to Top Cashback here.