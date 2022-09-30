East Rutherford topples Polk in conference tennis clash – The Tryon Daily Bulletin

Categories
East Rutherford topples Polk in conference tennis clash

Published 11:16 am Friday, September 30, 2022

Polk County’s Tali Thompson

East Rutherford won both singles and doubles play Wednesday to hand Polk County a 6-3 setback in Mountain Foothills 7 Conference girls tennis action.

 

The Cavaliers won four singles matches, then took two of three doubles matches to improve to 5-7 overall, 4-6 in MF7 play. Polk County dropped to 4-6, 4-3.

 

Polk County picked up wins from Sarah Vitale and Mia Wolfe in singles and Wolfe and Allie Quoyle in doubles.

 

The Wolverines begin the final week of regular-season competition on Monday, hosting Brevard for a 4 p.m. match.

 



