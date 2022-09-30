Equinor names new CFO

Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) (NYSE: EQNR) has announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer (CFO) and executive vice president.

Torgrim Reitan takes over from Ulrica Fearn, who has decided to leave the Norwegian energy giant to pursue a CFO opportunity elsewhere.

She will be available to ease the handover process until further notice.

Anders Opedal, president and chief executive of Equinor, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Torgrim back to the Corporate Executive Committee. Torgrim has a very strong background to take on the complex challenge as CFO in Equinor, as we progress our ambition to be a leading company in the energy transition. In the current energy crisis, it is a definite strength to have Torgrim in my top management team, with his experience as CFO, from our upstream business, from trading and operations of natural gas, and lastly from the acceleration of growth in our renewables business.”

Mr Reitan was previously senior vice president for finance and control in Equinor’s Renewables business area.

He joined the company in 1995 and from 2018 –2020 he was executive vice president for development and production international.

Prior to that Mr Reitan was executive vice president and chief financial officer from 2010 to 2015.

Mr Reitan holds a Master of science degree from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business administration.

He said: “I look very much forward to joining the CEC and to work closely with Anders and his very strong team in handling the current energy crisis, while using my broad experience contributing to drive the momentum in our transformation towards net zero in 2050.”