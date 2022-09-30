EtherMail partners with Probably Nothing to enable web3 email communication with NFT holders | NewsBTC

EtherMail’s encrypted wallet-to-wallet communication solution will be leveraged by Probably Nothing to open direct line of communication with asset holders via their wallets

Schaan, Liechtenstein, 30 September 2022 – EtherMail, the first Web 3.0 Email Solution setting the standard for anonymous and encrypted wallet-to-wallet communication, has today announced a strategic partnership with Probably Nothing, allowing the web3 culture brand platform to leverage EtherMail’s email solution to maintain direct contact with NFT holders, based on blockchain-synced, real-time information.

Considering the frequency with which holders sell their crypto and NFTs, it is increasingly difficult for projects to maintain direct contact with holders of their assets. EtherMail has developed a solution to address this systemic industry problem, which has recently been thrust into focus after MailChimp took the decision to ditch crypto and Web3 projects from its newsletter distribution service.

Probably Nothing is a web3 brand that focuses on NFT drops, merchandise and collaborating with web2 brands and celebrities that enter the space. The Probably Nothing Genesis NFT grants access to the entire Probably Nothing ecosystem – a community focused on the new intersection of culture happening in Web3.

The news follows EtherMail’s recent $3 million seed round, led by Fabric Ventures and Greenfield One. Founded by serial entrepreneurs Shant Kevonian and Gerald Heydenreich in late 2021, EtherMail is the only tool in the Web3 space allowing Web3 companies to send rich, relevant content directly to their asset holders based on up to the minute information. The solution also helps companies proactively mitigate the risk of communication fraud by preemptively informing users of breaches and vulnerabilities, while also enabling self-updating mailing lists for community newsletter distribution based on the latest smart contract data.

Included in EtherMail’s future pipeline will be the introduction of its native utility token, $EMT, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. EMT will be a first-of-its-kind incentivization mechanism designed to reward email users for their time and attention reading unsolicited emails, creating a much-needed framework for email economics.

Shant Kevonian, CEO and Co-founder of EtherMail said: “We’re delighted to partner with Probably Nothing, as the synergies between our platforms are clear to see. Their project seeks to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 by weaving culturally-significant projects into the

Web3 fabric. At EtherMail, we have developed a robust communication bridge from Web2 to Web3, helping crypto and NFT projects maintain a direct line of communication with their asset holders. We’re excited to collaborate with the Probably Nothing team in the months ahead and establish a best-in-class framework for Web3 email communication with our growing pipeline of partners.”

Jeremy Fall, creator of Probably Nothing said: “EtherMail has really positioned themselves as a leader in web3 email innovation, setting the standard for anonymous, encrypted wallet-to-wallet communication. There’s definitely been a market gap for facilitating direct interaction and engagement between projects that needs to be filled. This partnership will take our community interactions to the next level, and strengthen our mission to bring more people into the space.”

About EtherMail

EtherMail is the first Web 3.0 Email Solution setting the standard for anonymous and encrypted wallet-to-wallet communication. With EtherMail, companies can send rich, relevant content directly to their asset holders based on blockchain-synced real time information. EtherMail also allows fully anonymous P2P communication and rewards its users for reading relevant content in their inbox.

About Probably Nothing

Probably Nothing is a leading media brand that aims to bridge the gap between early adopters of NFTs and the metaverse with the masses. Producing educational content that amplifies voices in the space, Probably Nothing democratizes the world of Web3 by enlightening the uninitiated. It’s a community that lives both online and irl, housing the newbies, the NFT-curious, and the cultural trailblazers who help shape this ever-evolving world. With celebrity collaborations and partnerships with NFT authorities brands, Probably Nothing’s objective is to deliver premium educational material, and level the playing field in an accessible manner.

