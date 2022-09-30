Expert tips to avoid going into ‘unmanageable debt’ this winter

Consumer credit borrowing was £1.1billion in August, down from £1.5billion in July, and energy bills are set to increase from October, with average bills rising to £2,500 a year. Rosie Hooper, chartered financial planner at Quilter, said: “While the drop in people turning to credit is a positive, the current level of borrowing is still concerning given the ever-rising Bank of England interest rates that are now predicted to head towards six percent.

“Credit cards will have some of the highest interest rates at present, and if the borrowing is to pay for the rising cost of living or essential bills even before the next energy bill price cap is introduced, then people could risk rapidly falling into unmanageable debt.”

The Bank of England has continued to increase the base interest rate in efforts to tackle rising inflation, with the base rate currently at 2.25 percent.

Ms Hooper warned the situation could get worse, stating: “The ongoing cost-of-living crisis is now well and truly taking its toll and these latest figures continue to show just how tightly the nation is having to pull on its purse strings, particularly given worse is likely still to come.”

The wealth management firm provided some tips for Britons on how to be careful with their spending and investments.

Keep a close eye on incomings and outgoings

People can go through their bills and payments to understand how their income compares to their costs each month.

This will help families see where they need to make cutbacks on their expenditure and how much they can put aside for savings.

