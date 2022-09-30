From Clueless’ to ‘High School Musical’: 10 Movies To Watch If You Miss High School

High school is either the greatest time of your life or a time you cannot bear reliving, there’s no in-between. It’s where childhood memories are made, and it’s a rite of passage that can be glorious and glamorous or sad and miserable for everyone, depending on their experiences. Reminiscing the good old days can get you nostalgic. From thinking about old buddies, favorite teachers and memorable moments to thinking about bunking, getting punished and the extracurricular activities where the magic happened, high school was undoubtedly a time when we set a foundation for ourselves and ventured on a journey to find ourselves.





One thing is known for sure, almost all facets of high school have been covered in the movies. Gorgeous and chic mean girls, unrequited crushes, and friendly recess banter among other things find relatable representation in the sub-genre, that take you back to those wild times. While we couldn’t quite have a cinematic secondary education experience, it’s a good time to return to some flicks and relive some of the things audiences miss most.

‘Clueless’

A mid-1990s adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma” by writer/director Amy Heckerling made Alicia Silverstone a star while introducing viewers to a brand-new teen lingo. Cher, a wealthy and affluent high school student from Beverly Hills, arranges dates for her friends and professors, often with comical results.

But can she manage her own love life? As if! In contrast to the plethora of teen boy movies that had come before, Clueless focused on strong, though flawed, young women who had amazing clothes. Modern pop culture is filled with odes and references to this teen classic while the actresses of today aspire to be as iconic as Cher.

‘Lady Bird’

Image Via A24

A beautiful tale of falling in love with your hometown and coming to peace with your inner self and personality, this Oscar-nominated Greta Gerwig directorial captures viewers’ hearts instantly. With a tumultuous mother-daughter relationship forming the basis of the plot, Christine ‘Lady Bird’ McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) is fierce, rebellious and unique in everything she does. Her adamant need to be independent and break free from the shackles of teenage-hood is something everyone can relate to.

Her journey is nuanced, inspiring and full of grit when it comes to her choices in friends, and her desire to lose her virginity and ultimately be cool. It’s an incredible coming-of-age tale that will make you appreciate your roots and urge you to make better choices.

‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’

This surprisingly mature coming-of-age tale was based on the novel by the same name written by Stephen Chbosky. He directed the movie as well, which brought a near-perfect book to movie adaption that melted hearts and inspired tears.

With Logan Lerman, Emma Watson and Ezra Miller in lead roles, the movie follows the story of 3 high school students who face depression, suicide and other issues which shake their experiences and teen life. Perks of Being a Wallflower offers an in-depth insight into the inner workings of teenagers at a turning point in their lives and turns out to be an uplifting, must-watch.

’10 Things I Hate About You’

In this 1999 adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew“, Julia Stiles and the late, great Heath Ledger share the lead roles. Bianca, a popular girl, can’t date until her elder sister, the intelligent, irate feminist Kat (Stiles) does, so ne’er-do-well Patrick (Ledger) accepts a bribe to pursue her romantically. Surprise! It doesn’t work out so well until the couple starts to fall in love.

Viewers can’t help but squeal with delight as Ledger sings “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” to Stiles in the school’s amphitheater stadium as the movie subverts misogyny. Keep watching for the breathtaking end-credits scene, in which Letters to Cleo perform “I Want You to Want Me” on the top of the high school that resembles a castle and overlooks Tacoma, Washington’s Puget Sound.

‘Dead Poets Society’

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

We all wished for a super cool and suave teacher who could quote lines from memory and teach us all about life – “O, Captain! My Captain!” Secondary education is not often provided by public schools in suburban areas where anything goes. A close-knit group that meets at night to discuss poetry and literature, talk about dream school!

In this 1989 heartbreaking film, rich lads attending an all-boys boarding prep school are encouraged to “seize the day” and challenge the status quo by a new teacher (Robin Williams), who does so through classical poetry of all things. The movie also addresses one student’s suicide as a terrible reminder of Williams’ actual passing.

’17 Again’

Image via Warner Bros

Famous people in high school always have the best things in life. Some also might think that that’s when they peak and can never be that well-off again in life. 17 Again (2009) feature stars Mathew Perry as Mike O’Donnell, who is unhappy with his life and wishes to go back to simpler times in high school when he was hip and popular. When this wish is granted, he comes back as Zac Efron in his current life.

Mike ultimately helps his teenage kids and gets his life on track while learning to appreciate what he has achieved in life. It makes you wonder what could happen if you could relive your high school experience, and if there’s something you would do differently.

‘High School Musical’

Choose this 2006 Disney film if you’re looking for a good movie to watch with your kids. Starring Zac Efron as Troy Bolton, a teen heartthrob at the time, and Vanessa Hudgens in a star-crossed romance from separate high school cliques. Troy is the star basketball player at the school, and she is the new girl taking on Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale), the reigning drama queen—er, queen of the dramatic arts.

High School Musical serves as a reminder that “We’re All in This Together” and offers an unmistakably Disney-esque feel-good message. The foot-tapping tunes will stay in your head as you keep humming them along and dancing to the beats.

‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’

What if your diary was read by the entire school? In 2018, this popular Netflix movie with a related premise debuted on the teen rom-com scene. It was based on the Jenny Han YA novel series, with sequels released in 2020 and 2021. Lara Jean, a high school junior, sent her longtime crush secret letters that she never intended to send, but when they are for some reason delivered, she is forced to tell them the truth.

To All The Boys I Loved Before made history for diversity with a female Asian-American lead character and a female writer and director. Yet, it also received some flak for not featuring any Asian-American boys among her suitors. Regardless, movie is comforting and adorable which will definitely make you want to relive the old crush days.

‘The Breakfast Club’

This 1985 film, which is unquestionably among the best teen films of the 1980s, was written and directed by John Hughes. It has the air of a play, as a group of high school students spend a Saturday in all-day detention reflecting on life. They identify as “a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess, and a criminal,” which couldn’t be more dissimilar from one another.

They all emerge slightly more confident in themselves, though, as they joke around, fight, plot against the assistant principal, and open up to each other about a lot of their lives. The ensemble cast is led by Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, and Ally Sheedy.

‘Varsity Blues’

James Van Der Beek, who starred in Dawson’s Creek, plays the popular student and reticent football player Mox in this 1999 high school sports movie. Mox is at odds with his football-obsessed father and his controlling coach Bud Kilmer (Jon Voight). The two square off when he takes over as quarterback after another player suffers a career-ending injury as a result of Kilmer’s strategies.

The movie serves as a reminder of the risks associated with placing too much pressure on young sportsmen to perform, even when the melodrama occasionally goes too far. Cue Mox screaming to his dad, “I don’t want [dramatic pause] your life!”

