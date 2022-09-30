From floor lamps and filaments to rays of sun: how to get lighting right in every room

The critical spotlight, the unlit enclaves, the bare bulbs burning a reminder of the “industrial trend years” into our retinas … nothing makes or breaks a space quite like lighting.

Happily, there are some easy wins to be had when it comes to getting it right. “Millions of households are still using halogen bulbs,” says Helen White, founder of the lighting brand Houseof. Not only do these inefficient bulbs emit a hefty amount of heat, but they cost up to 10 times more to run than LEDs.

“It’s such an easy thing to switch over, and they’ll pay for themselves within the year,” she says. She recommends checking that yours have an A energy rating, in the same way that you might size up a new dishwasher or washing machine. Once you’ve got the best bulbs for the job, set a reminder to give them a good dust at least once a year – they’ll emit more light, and distribute it more evenly.

Natural light

If you’re moving into a new home, or gearing up for a radical rejig, it’s worth looking at the natural light and letting it guide the layout. “The more you can get in the first part of the day, the better it is for your circadian rhythm,” says Matt Gibberd, co-founder of The Modern House, an estate agency specialising in design led homes. “It’s nice to have your sleeping space on the eastern side where the sun rises, while a west-facing room is good for eating as you get that evening glow. Ideally, living spaces are on the south side, and then a bathroom works well to the north, as you don’t necessarily need that direct light.”

He’s an advocate for a wide curtain rail, which ensures drapes can be pulled back clear of the window frame. Consider, too, reducing clutter on windowsills, and beware roman-style blinds that block light by bunching at the top. “Sunlight brings animation into the home, and gives you a sense of progress through the day,” says Gibberd.

Hanging a statement pendant close to the ceiling will draw eyes up, while a lower position can bring intimacy to lofty Victorian or Georgian bones. Either way, it’s worth getting right. “A badly-lit room can be mood altering,” says British-Nigerian designer Miminat Shodeinde, owner of the London-based studio Miminat Designs. Whether we’re conscious of it or not, “harsh or stark lighting can create feelings of discomfort and reduce the time that people dwell in the room”.

A mixture of lighting sources allows for different combinations. Photograph: Aleksandar Novoselski/Stocksy United

Keep it warm

A space that’s over-lit, or relies on cold bulbs, will invariably feel clinical – cue the dreaded dentist’s waiting room comparison – and can affect sleep cycles. Some of us are particularly sensitive, preferring to creep around with lights switched off than suffer the oppressive glare of a sea of spotlights. So how might we arm ourselves with artificial lighting in a way that won’t disrupt our natural rhythms?

White warns against wiring lights on a single circuit, which leaves you with a binary option of darkness “or Blackpool illuminations”. She recommends enough table, floor and wall lights to create four or so combinations in any space, which should include a soft source with a diffused or enclosed bulb.

Use a dimmer

In living rooms, positioning is particularly pertinent – consider whether a light will cast a glare on to the TV, and test it from different parts of the room. “If at any point you can look directly into the filament of the bulb then it’s probably not in the right place,” says Gibberd, who advises concentrating on lighting corners. He also suggests putting everything possible on a dimmer for even more flexibility – and using the hypnotic flicker of a flame. “If you can bear to turn the lights right down and light some candles, it’ll ease you into a restful state.”

Task-based light might be less concerned with creating mood, but it can still shift one. Pendants over a dining table should hang between people, if possible, and use LED bulbs, which won’t produce heat close to the face. Resist the temptation to install warehouse-style bare bulbs that can’t be dimmed. “You shouldn’t have to wear a visor when chopping the onions,” says Gibberd, and consider Anglepoise-style wall lights with adjustable arms that can be directed to the task at hand.

Lights beside mirrors can be more flattering than lights above. Photograph: Jodie Johnson Photography/Stocksy United

Gibberd suggests paying attention to how hotels and high-end stores employ lighting, which is smartly designed to flatter. “That light above the bathroom mirror can put your face into the most ghastly relief,” he says, pointing out that the hospitality norm is one on each side. “None of us need to scare ourselves first thing in the morning.”

If you’re renting …

So what of renters, resigned to existing fixtures and flatmates’ tastes? Bulbs and shades can be switched out for the course of a tenancy, even if the placement is more permanent. In house shares, investing in a stylish light is an easy way to inject individuality without the subsequent awkwardness: packing up a floor lamp when you move on to pastures new is likely to be better received than departing with the dining table. A slew of new portable lamps, which usually offer around 10 hours of light on a full charge, are a triumph over trailing leads and limited plug sockets.

White suspects that almost all of us are settling for lighting that doesn’t serve us well. “I lived with a really annoying low-level light in my bedroom for years, and I’m a lighting designer. Even a new bulb with a different wattage can transform the way you use a room.”

Cat’s eBay lighting edit

Some of these items are being sold by auction so listings may end at any time. If you love a piece that’s gone, search for something similar from these sellers:

With its glass globe suspended within a ring, this refurbished pendant light has a modern, sculptural shape.

As a backdrop to the bulb, the brass-toned disc of this new marble table lamp will diffuse light beautifully.

The smartly utilitarian feel of this new ceiling light is softened by a metallic interior and material strap.

A curved rattan band brings a bohemian mood to this new wall light, which cleverly casts light in two directions.

With its conical shade, adjustable arm and antique brass finish, this elegant new floor lamp has a timeless appeal.

A black metal frame grants this trio of simple shades an industrial edge – brand new, it’s ideal for kitchens and dining rooms.

The bamboo ceiling shade has seen plenty of iterations, but this stacked design has a brilliant sense of drama (new).

Reminiscent of ever popular mid-century designs, the delicate look of this refurbished origami shade belies its price tag.

A triumph of function and form, this refurbished lamp is just the thing for clutter-free desks.

Clean, angular lines lend this new floor lamp a sleek profile, while the globe style bulb will emit a gentle glow.

Unique interiors at eBay

From vintage, preloved and refurbished to brand new. Shop Lighting on eBay