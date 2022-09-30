Grandparents may be able to secure extra £3,000 per year

Research from Age UK has shown five million grandparents have provided regular childcare for their grandchildren at some point. While for many this is a labour of love, they may not know about the potential way they could benefit.

Grandparents, and indeed other family members, who look after a child while their parent is at work could get valuable National Insurance credits.

Under the ‘Specified Adult Childcare Credit’ scheme, a parent on Child Benefit for a child under 12 who goes to work can sign over the National Insurance credit they get for being on child benefit to another family member.

It can help grandparents to boost their state pension in what is potentially a very valuable way.

Today, October 1, now marks the first opportunity for grandparents to claim National Insurance credits for 2021/22 for the time they spend looking after grandchildren.

