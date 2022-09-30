Highest Paid Female Tennis Players – CEOWORLD magazine

Tennis is probably one of the biggest sports in the world with a huge fan following. The non-team sport is either played in Singles or Doubles and is one of the most viewed sporting events across the continents. What makes Tennis truly special is that both Men and Women enjoy equal opportunities in the game. But this list here has the honorable mentions of some of the richest female tennis players, who are known for their playing skills. Let us check them out.

Naomi Osaka

Net Worth: $37.4 billion

Naomi Osaka is one of the biggest names in Tennis today. Known for her skills, Osaka owned dual citizenship while growing up. Today she proudly represents Japan and is a popular face for endorsements in the country. Her net revenue is around $37.4 billion.

Serena Williams

Net Worth: $200 million

Serena Williams has been associated with Tennis from the age of 14. She soared to the position of No.1 in the year 2002 and has held onto the position for many consecutive weeks. At present, she regularly endorses several brands and holds 23 Grand Slam titles.

Maria Sharapova

Net Worth: $135 million

When it comes to honoring the rich and famous in Tennis, how can Maria Sharapova be left behind? Hailing from Russia, Maria became earned the number 1 position when she was 18 years old and then there was no looking back. She regularly endorses several brands and currently has a net worth of $135 million.

Venus Williams

Net Worth: $95 million

With around 49 titles and 4 gold medals to her name, Venus Williams is an established name in the world of sports. Apart from her success in the court, Venus William also endorses brands such as Ralph Lauren, Kraft’s, and Tide. Her current net worth is around $95 million.

Simona Halep

Net Worth: $30 million

This 28-year old Tennis star from Romania needs no introduction. Simona forayed into the world of tennis in the year 2008 and was the finalist in three Grand Slam titles. She is also the winner of the 2019 Wimbledon Championship and is currently No.2 in the WTA rankings.

Angelique Kerber

Net Worth: $30 million

Angelique Kerber became a household name when she represented Germany and won a Silver medal in the 2016 Olympics. As of now, Angelique regularly endorses in deals with Adidas, Yonex, Shiseido, and Rolex, making her number one of the top tennis players in the world.

Caroline Wozniaki

Net Worth: $30 million

Caroline Wozniaki is one of the world-renowned Tennis stars. From the start of her career, she has picked up 30 WTA singles and 2 doubles titles. As of today, her total net worth is around $30 million making her one of the richest women tennis players in the world.

Ashleigh Barty

Net Worth: $26.2 million

Barty was first catapulted onto the world map when she won the Grand Slam 2019 French Open. However, her list of achievements do not here. Hailing from Australia, she has gone on to become the first women from the country to be ranked 1 since 1976. Her total net worth today is around $26.2 million.

Bianca Andreescu

Net Worth: $17.8 million

Bianca Andreescu made history when she won the 2019 US open. Since then on her career trajectory has propelled upwards only. Apart from earning lucrative bonuses from Nike, she also endorses famous brands like Rolex and Sleep Country mattresses.

Garbine Muguruza

Net Worth: $13.2 million

Garbine Muguruza is another established name among female tennis players. Apart from showcasing her skills on the court, she maintains a strong endorsement portfolio with Adidas, Maui Jim glasses, and Babolat. Her current net worth is $13.2 million.

