Horror scenes as Russian forces launch rockets at civilian convoy

Russian soldiers have been told to use female sanitary products as first aid as medical provisions run low, according to the latest British Ministry of Defence intelligence briefing.

It said: “Medical provision for Russian combat troops in Ukraine is probably growing worse.

“Some newly mobilised Russian reservists have been ordered to source their own combat first aid supplies, with the advice that female sanitary products are a cost-effective solution.

“Medical training and first-aid awareness is likely poor.

“Some Russia troops have obtained their own modern, Western-style combat torniquets but have stowed them on their equipment using cable-ties, rather than with the Velcro provided – probably because such equipment is scarce and liable to be pilfered.

“This is almost certain to hamper or render impossible the timely application of torniquet care in the case of catastrophic bleeding on the battlefield.

“Russian troops’ lack of confidence in sufficient medical provision is almost certainly contributing to a declining state of morale and a lack of willingness to undertake offensive operations in many units in Ukraine.”