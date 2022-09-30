Industry News: Armor Wars, Chris Hemsworth, Yellowstone + More!

MARVEL TO PRODUCE ‘ARMOR WARS’ AS FILM: Marvel Studios has changed up it’s plans for Armor Wars. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project, originally slated to be a series for Disney+, will be redeveloped as a feature film. It will still star Don Cheadle, who is reprising his longtime MCU role as Rhodey Rhodes, AKA War Machine.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH SIGNS PRODUCTION DEAL WITH NAT GEO: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Hemsworth and his producing partner Ben Grayson have signed a first look deal with Nat Geo via their production company, Wild State. The pair previously worked with National Geographic on the special Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth and the upcoming Disney+ series Limitless.

JONATHAN MAJORS IN TALKS TO PLAY DENNIS RODMAN: Variety reports that Jonathan Majors is in early talks to play Dennis Rodman in the upcoming Lionsgate movie 48 Hours in Vegas. The film from Lionsgate and Lord Miller will chronicle the basketball star’s infamous Las Vegas trip during the 1998 NBA finals.

YELLOWSTONE DROPS SEASON 5 TRAILER: The Paramount Network shared the first glimpse of Yellowstone Season 5 on Thursday (September 29th). The trailer shows Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana and the ensuing chaos. Yellowstone returns to Paramount on Sunday, November 13th with two episodes.