James Bond – Britain’s favourite 007 star unveiled in decisive UK poll

Over the last 60 years, there have been 25 official James Bond movies starring fewer men as 007 than have walked on the moon. They are in chronological order: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. But who is the nation’s overall favourite?

Sean Connery kicked off Bond on the big screen with 1962’s Dr No, starring as a suave 007 who “walked like a panther” across five movies before being roped back in for Diamonds Are Forever and even the unofficial Never Say Never Again. Being the original is his strongest case for best Bond.

George Lazenby only played Fleming’s spy once in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, although in recent years his single mission as Bond has been considered by some revisionists to be the very best 007 movie – a view shared by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan. And let’s not forget just how many We Have All The Time In The World references there were to the 1969 movie in No Time To Die.

Next up is Roger Moore, who had the silliest and campest outings as Bond, but has a special place in the hearts of many a 007 fan. The eyebrow-raising, innuendo-spouting charmer also holds the record for the most official movies as the spy at seven between 1973-1985.