Liz Truss vows to fix ‘root cause’ of energy crisis





Liz Truss has vowed to fix the “root cause” of the energy crisis as she lays out a plan to introduce a series of steps to deal with the current crisis. The UK’s new Prime Minister spoke to The Sun about the ongoing energy crisis, her plans to bring some relief to the residents as well as the businesses, and getting back the UK economy on its feet again.

From Saturday, the energy bills in UK households are set to witness a rise with a little cushion from the Government on the increased bills. Ms Truss spoke how tough the situation was when she took over the post of the UK’s Prime Minister. She said: “When I became Prime Minister, we could not afford to dither or delay. Putin’s war had sparked a global economic crisis. “People across the United Kingdom will have heard their energy bills could spiral as high as £6,000 and beyond.

"Families and businesses were set to be squeezed further by tax rises. "I know how hard it is and how worried people have been, so we had to act. If we had not stepped up, the cost would have been unthinkable and unforgivable. "Businesses would have gone bust. People would have lost their jobs. Families would have faced misery this Christmas. I promised that this Government would be on your side. "We acted decisively to help people and businesses with their energy bills and the cost of living."

“I know some small businesses, such as our local pubs, were facing astronomical bills. That wasn’t right. I’m on the side of people who work hard.” The Prime Minister continued: “That is why we are roughly halving business energy bills for the next six months. Support for the most vulnerable businesses will continue beyond six months.” With a clear plan to get Britain out of the energy crisis, she said: “So I have a clear plan to fix the root cause of this crisis and take back our energy independence. “We are negotiating new long-term contracts with suppliers. We are opening up more gas fields in the North Sea. “We are getting on with delivering more nuclear energy and more renewables. We are accelerating all sources of home-grown energy production. “Instead of relying on foreign supplies, by 2040 we’ll be a net exporter of energy.”