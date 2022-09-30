Locating displaced pets during Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian continues to wreak havoc on Florida, pet parents have been displaying rising concerns surrounding what to do if their pet goes missing. To better prepare them or help them look for displaced pets, Lindsay Butzer, DVM, located in Boca Raton, Florida, shared advice on the topic.

According to Butzer in an email to dvm360®, there is a good chance that someone will find your pet and bring them to a veterinary clinic or shelter nearby if they are microchipped. She advises anyone who has lost a microchipped pet to begin calling local shelters, and then all the veterinary hospitals in the area where the pet went missing.

If the pet does not have any ID tags, they still may make it home. Buzter still recommends calling shelters to see if the pet has been dropped off, if not, they might have found their way into a wooded area or different neighborhood to wait the storm out or are actively trying to get home. Being patient and waiting to see if your pet finds their way home is all you can do in this scenario.