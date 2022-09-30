Loose Women’s Denise Welch aims dig at TV rivals over NTAs ‘pretence’

Denise Welch admitted during a very candid Instagram post today that she would prefer not to have to congratulate other award winners, and wants her show, Loose Women, to be the reigning champion at this year’s National Television Awards. However, with the clock ticking before the result of public votes are announced, and every vote being vital, the former Hollyoaks actress wasn’t mincing her words on Instagram.
“It would be very very very nice to win so have a year where we don’t have to pretend to be happy for other winners!!!!
“Your vote would be lovely thank you!!!!” she announced to her 362,000 followers, adding a string of heart emojis to the plea.
Denise, who is also the bestselling author of The Unwelcome Visitor, seemingly left the NTAs before the ceremony had ended in 2020 after losing out to This Morning.
While an elated Holly Willoughby beamed at an also visibly emotional Phillip Schofield, Denise was fuming Loose Women had missed out on the coveted award.
She took to Twitter after the announcement to tell followers that she was in the car on her way home, exclaiming: “Sick of doing the losers face and pretending to not care we didn’t win!!”
Some followers had chided that she should stop being a sore loser – but others seemed to understand her point.
One branded This Morning’s win – for the second time in two years – “boring” and argued: “Should be a rule, if you win one year, you can’t be up for an award the following year.”
However, the voters had spoken and Denise had to be content with her show being a runner up.
Her co-star Nadia Sawalha was also caught on camera seemingly telling fellow host Stacey Solomon: “I’m not happy.”
Intensely competitive Denise seems to be desperately hoping the tables turn in Loose Women’s favour now, but only time will tell.
It seems that from time to time, Denise has made herself unpopular with viewers due to a series of impassioned rants, which take place from time to time on the show.
Last month, she was called out after slamming the “bickering” between Prime Minister-to-be Liz Truss and Scottish PM Nicola Sturgeon.
When Denise dismissed politics as “juvenile”, claiming that it seemed to be “all about putting the other team down”, tweeters singled out her desire to win and branded her hypocritical.
@Jeanjones28 exclaimed in disbelief: “Denise is hilarious, she shouts down anyone who doesn’t agree with her #LooseWomen.”
One unsuspecting viewer, @Gailslinn, posted: “Just accidentally switched on Loose Women and my word what hatred and anger on Denise Welch’s face… horrendous.”
@MadameM agreed: “The cameras are on them, they’ve got free reign on social media, childish, b****y, ridiculous…no not politicians, I mean Denise…”
In spite of that, Denise, who marked the one-year anniversary of her showbiz father Vin Welch’s death this week, seems to have plenty of support, too.
Plus, her Loose Women co-star Katie Piper took to Instagram on Wednesday to tell Denise: “I love hearing all your stories, sending love to you.”
Denise stated earlier this month that it had been exactly three years since she had last suffered a “depressive episode”, sparking hopes of a mental health upturn.
She told fans: “It’s the longest time without a ‘breakdown’ in 33yrs [for me].”
