Loose Women’s Denise Welch aims dig at TV rivals over NTAs ‘pretence’

Denise Welch admitted during a very candid Instagram post today that she would prefer not to have to congratulate other award winners, and wants her show, Loose Women, to be the reigning champion at this year’s National Television Awards. However, with the clock ticking before the result of public votes are announced, and every vote being vital, the former Hollyoaks actress wasn’t mincing her words on Instagram.

“It would be very very very nice to win so have a year where we don’t have to pretend to be happy for other winners!!!!

“Your vote would be lovely thank you!!!!” she announced to her 362,000 followers, adding a string of heart emojis to the plea.

Denise, who is also the bestselling author of The Unwelcome Visitor, seemingly left the NTAs before the ceremony had ended in 2020 after losing out to This Morning.

While an elated Holly Willoughby beamed at an also visibly emotional Phillip Schofield, Denise was fuming Loose Women had missed out on the coveted award.

