Miles Teller breached royal protocol when meeting Cambridges





Mr Teller made the admission on Wednesday when he was appearing on the US TV programme The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. According to Mr Teller who played Lt. Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw in the film he and his costars had been given a list of “rules of dos and don’ts” when meeting the royal couple.

According to the actor, despite having a sheet with the appropriate etiquette for meeting the future King and Queen, he made a mistake almost immediately. He said: “There’s a lot of etiquette … and I kind of had a sheet so I wouldn’t mess it up. “Right off the bat I messed up: You’re not supposed to extend your hand right off the bat unless they do.” However the Whiplash star said the Cambridges were “very disarming” when he met them.

He admitted that he was "lost" looking at the Duke's eyes and that the Duchess was both "beautiful" and "regal". He said: "I was lost. "In Prince William's eyes … I mean, blue as the bluest ocean, Jimmy, what do you want? "Bora Bora … and Kate is beautiful and very cordial and holds herself so well, yeah, regal … but with William I don't know, I blacked out."

He later trained for five months to play a boxer in the biopic Bleed for This (2016). It was Tom Cruise himself that persuaded Teller to feature in Top Gun Maverick arguing he was perfect for the role. He is is set to host this week’s season premiere of the legendry US show Saturday Night Live on Saturday with musical guest Kendrick Lamar.