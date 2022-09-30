Moors murders mystery as skull found in hunt for Keith Bennett, 12





Police are digging on Saddleworth Moor today for the body of Keith Bennett, a 12-year-old child and victim of the infamous Moors murderers. Detectives are believed to be preparing to exhume an area where the suspected skeletal remains of a child have been found.

The Moors murders were carried out by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley between July 1963 and October 1965 around Manchester. Since the murders took place, four of the five victims’ bodies were found, but the location of Keith’s remained a mystery that the imprisoned serial killers would not reveal. The search lost pace when both Brady and Hindley died, but the fresh revelations may offer hope of a breakthrough. Police are now working to reopen a part of the moor after what experts believe to be a child’s upper jaw and a full set of teeth were reportedly uncovered.

He had been on the way to his grandmother’s house in Longsight, a suburb to the south-east of Manchester city centre, when she asked him to help her load boxes into her van. Brady was in the back of the van; Hindley drove to Saddleworth Moor and Brady took Bennet away. Brady returned thirty minutes later alone, carrying a spade he had hidden earlier. He told Hindley that he had sexually assaulted Keith and strangled him with string. The other victims of the Moors murderers were Pauline Reade, 16, John Kilbride, 12, Lesley Ann Downey, 10, and Edward Evans, 17.

The latest developments from the police are said to come after investigative work by a team led by Russell Edwards, an author who claims to have solved the Jack the Ripper case. He is said to have located the site – a few hundred yards from where the other victims were buried – after soil analysis suggested the presence of human remains. Mr Edwards reportedly started digging on the site under the supervision of experts, and contacted the police after remains were found. Dawn Keen, a forensic archaeologist involved with the dig, told the Mail when the find was made yesterday: “I do believe there are human remains there. They [the police] have got to look.

“From the photographs, I saw the teeth, I could see the canines, I could see the incisors, I could see the first molar. “It is the left side of an upper jaw. There is no way that it is an animal.” Mr Edwards described the moment he made the discovery, saying: “The smell hit me about two feet down. Like a sewer, like ammonia. It was on my clothes I stank of it.

“The soil reeked. I worked as a gravedigger when I was nineteen – that hits you, that smell of death. It is distinctive.” He said he hoped the find would bring Keith’s family “peace” and “closure” after nearly sixty years.