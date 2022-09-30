Norwegian Cruise, Royal Caribbean stocks fall, but are holding up much better than Carnival’s

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

NCLH,

-16.92%

dove 12.3% in morning trading Friday, and were the second-worst performer in the S&P 500

SPX,

-0.69% ,

in the wake of rival cruise operator Carnival Corp.’s

CCL,

-21.52%

disappointing fiscal third-quarter results. Carnival’s stock was the S&P 500’s worst performer, tumbling 17.9% toward a 30-year low, after the company reported a much wider-than-expected quarterly loss and extended its streak of revenue misses to 10 quarters. Meanwhile, Norwegian Cruise’s stock was only falling toward an 8-week low, and was still 56.5% above its post-pandemic closing low of $7.77 on March 18, 2020. Royal Caribbean Corp.’s stock

RCL,

-12.23%

slumped 9.2% on Friday toward a six-week low, and was 77.4% above its March 18, 2020 closing low of $22.33.