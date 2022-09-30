Paragon Bank increases interest rates to 4.13 percent

Following the volatile market reaction to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget last week, financial analysts believe further rate increases are likely to happen for the next couple of months.

While this means mortgage payments will go up, savers could continue to receive a sizable boost to their interest rates as well.

Sarah Coles, Hargreaves Lansdown’s senior personal finance analyst, outlined the plight of many savings accounts in the UK despite recent rate rises.

She explained: “Sticking with a familiar and unrewarding account is an expensive mistake to make, especially at the moment while inflation is running rampant.