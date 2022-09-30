Paul McCartney, 80, Does Impressive Headstand To Stay ‘Young’: See Photo

Sir Paul McCartney, 80, is not letting anything slow him down. The Beatles icon shared a super fun photo of him doing a headstand via Twitter on Sept. 30, and we are feeling inspired! “The headstand is my show-off moment when I’m in the gym… I was once told by a yoga teacher that it keeps you young,” the “Let It Be” singer wrote. In the photo, Paul was accompanied by his adorable dog, who lounged on the blue yoga mat while his owner performed the impressive move. The 80-year-old wore black athletic shorts, a white t-shirt, and Nike shoes paired with white Nike socks for the yoga session.

“The headstand is my show-off moment when I’m in the gym… I was once told by a yoga teacher that it keeps you young” – Paul Inspired by the #GrandudesGreenSubmarine episode of @cosmickidsyoga, Paul gives us an insight into his yoga practice: https://t.co/dJQLibWU4C pic.twitter.com/OxUqqd1h4W — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) September 30, 2022

The tweet also revealed that the post was inspired by the “Grandude’s Green Submarine” episode of the YouTube show A Cosmic Kids Yoga Adventure. The episode took inspiration from Paul’s very own children’s book, Grandude’s Green Submarine, which was released in Sept. 2021. And for National Yoga Month this Sept., Paul shared his own thoughts on his personal yoga practice on his official website. “I like yoga, and I practice when I can. I think I first got into it when we were with the Maharishi in Rishikesh, in India,” he said. “There was a bit of it there and there were people – some of his colleagues – who were very good at it, and I got a bit interested. Through the years I’ve just learned a couple of tricks, like a headstand!

He even told the outlet that on previous years he would get together with his friends in the Hamptons and practice in a group. “We called ourselves ‘The Yoga Boys’ even though we were old crocks! It was fun – we met up a few times a week and did it together. In fact, the picture that I put up online recently of John Eastman and I was at one of those sessions. He was a ‘Yoga Boy’,” Paul shared. When asked if he had other poses aside from the headstand that he enjoys, the singer said that is his primary move. “Not really. The headstand is my show-off moment when I’m in the gym and there are a lot of guys doing big weights and I’m doing weedy weights,” he added.

While some people in the gym are lifting heavy, Paul said that they are still impressed at his headstand. “I can’t do what they’re doing as they’re flexing their big muscles, so at the end of my session I finish off with the headstand and they often come over and say, ‘Hey, that’s pretty impressive’! It’s pathetic really! No, it’s good to do and I was once told by a yoga teacher that it keeps you young,” the Grammy-winner said.

His headstand photo comes nearly two months after he posted the photo of himself doing yoga with John Eastman on his Twitter. Paul captioned the sweet post, “My dear brother-in-law, John Eastman, has passed away. Having known each other for over 50 years it is an extremely sad time for me, and our families. John was a great man. One of the nicest and smartest people I have had the good luck to have known in my life.” And aside from yoga, Paul continues working on his music. His recent album, McCartney III Imagined, was released in 2021. While The Beatles, who he was apart of with John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, will release the “Super Deluxe” version of their album, Revolver, on Oct. 28.