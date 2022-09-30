Prepare yourself for World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic

World of Warcraft is paying homage to its history in one of the best ways possible – bringing back the classic Wrath of the Lich King expansion for current players to enjoy. Not only does this mean that longstanding WoW veterans can dive right back in to the well-loved expansion, but the release will also introduce newer fans to the Lich King and his reign of terror.

Whether or not you were subject to the Lich King back in the day, 2008 was further in the past than is comfortable to admit, so fans may find themselves needing a recap of the expansion and what to expect. We put so much time and effort into our WoW characters that wandering into a new situation without preparation can be a major no-no.

Fortunately, we’ve got a quick guide to Wrath of the Lich King Classic, for new and old fans alike, so you won’t get overwhelmed as your character enters Icecrown Citadel and attempts to thwart the vile powers of the King. We’ve also included some information on how Overwolf apps can help you become a better WoW player and maximise your stats. Read on for a Wrath of the Lich King primer.

A rich history

Wrath of the Lich King was originally released for World of Warcraft in November of 2008. The second expansion for the wildly popular MMORPG, it sold 2.8 million copies on the first day of release, making it the fastest selling video game of all time at that point – and for good reason. Wrath of the Lich King was absolutely crammed with new content, including the continent of Northrend and the first hero class – The Death Knight.

The Wrath of the Lich King Classic is due to be released on 26th September 2022, and will be available to anyone with an active WoW subscription. Back in April, we were treated to a cinematic trailer which has already put some serious shivers down our spines.

The developers’ decision to bring the expansion back is no doubt due to the success it had the first time around, and the fond memories players made while exploring the new content more than a decade ago. As Blizzard put it in their blog post, “just like it shook up WoW during its original release, Wrath of the Lich King Classic will thrill both veterans and newcomers with a host of improved features and content to explore”.

Introducing Death Knights

As with any WoW expansion, you’re going to have to brace yourself for a lot of content. New enemies, bosses, locations, and concepts are going to fly at you from all angles – which is good news for lore divers.

Unlike the original release, players can create their first Death Knight with no level restrictions, although there is still a cap on how many of these surly characters one player can have. The first time around, players could only roll a Death Knight if they were in possession of a character over level 55, whereas now the first one can be made at any level.

The level cap itself will be increased to 80, level 70 boosts will become available to buy, and a dual talent specialisation can now be pursued. A level boost means that you won’t have to wait until your character hits a certain level before you can explore the new area, so it may be worth exploring for newer players.

A new profession will also be added with the Art of Inscription. Your character can now become a scribe, using powerful magic-infused pigments and inks to carve ability-enhancing glyphs and scrolls.

Welcome to Northrend

Once you’ve got the expansion and your apps ready to go, the icy continent of Northrend will open up before you, with 11 new zones to explore. In your quest to stop the reanimated Lich King, you’ll meet the dragons of the Wyrmrest Temple, square off against the Wrathgate, battle in Lake Wintergrasp, and delve for the secrets of Dalaran reborn. What we’re saying is, there’s no chance you’ll run short of things to do.

