Preview of next week’s state Class AA, A girls tennis, boys golf tourneys

Watertown head coach Corey Neale (left) gives a fist bump to Brody Torgerson during the Watertown Invitational boys golf tournament recently, will lead the Arrows into the state Class AA tournament on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 3-4, 2022 at the Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. The Arrows hope to male a run at their first state title since 1971.

Teams from Watertown and Aberdeen believe they have the pieces to be able to contend for team championships in state high school boys golf and girls tennis tournament next week.

Here’s what is on the agenda:

State AA Boys Golf — Monday and Tuesday at the Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. Watertown junior Jake Olson is the defending individual champion and Watertown, fresh off winning another Eastern South Dakota Conference title over the weekend, is going to take another shot at captured its first state championship since 1971. Golfers play 36 holes in two days with play starting at 9 a.m. each day. The top six teams and 25 individuals receive awards.

State A Boys Golf — Monday and Tuesday at the Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen. Aberdeen Roncalli, sort of the home team for the two-day tourney, won the Region 1A championship last week and the Cavaliers could challenge in a wide-open field. Golfers play 36 holes in two days with play starting at 9 a.m. each day. The top six teams and 25 individuals receive awards.

Finn Anderson is a member of the Aberdeen Roncalli boys golf team. The Cavaliers will play in the state Class A tournament Monday and Tuesday Oct. 3-4, 2022 at the Moccasin Creek Country Club.

State A Girls Tennis — Monday and Tuesday at the Parkview Tennis Courts and Sioux Park Tennis Complex in Rapid City. The seeding meeting will be held Sunday night and play begins each day at 8 a.m. Aberdeen Roncalli and Milbank are among the 11 teams in the field. This is the fourth year of the Class A tourney and it will conclude with a new team champion since three-time defending champion Mitchell has moved up to AA along with Yankton.



