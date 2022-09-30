Prosafe’s Safe Boreas Flotel Extends UKCS Stay

Norway-based offshore accommodation firm Prosafe has secured a contract extension in the North Sea for its Safe Boreas semi-submersible accommodation rig.

“The client chartering the Safe Boreas to provide gangway-connected operations to support a platform shutdown in the UK North Sea has exercised the first of two 15-day options The value of the extended period is approximately USD 2.1 million,” Prosafe said. The company did not say who the client was.

According to the rig’s AIS, its last destination was the Repsol Sinopec-operated Piper Bravo platform in the UK North Sea.

Safe Boreas is a DP3 semi-submersible accommodation unit with 450 beds and a 12-point wire mooring arrangement. It was built at Singapore’s Jurong Shipyard to the GVA 3000E design and delivered in 2015. The rig has been deployed previously for projects on both the Norwegian and U.K. continental shelves.