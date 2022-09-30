Putin to unleash Nazi-style strategy to ‘publicly blame’ Ukraine





Ukrainian MP Andrii Osadchuk has lashed out at the Russian president for his Nazi-style strategy. Moscow is preparing to annex the four areas of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia into Russia after internationally-criticised referendum votes as part of its invasion of Ukraine, with the Kremlin expected to formally complete the process on Friday. The latest move by Russia, currently under pressure after a series of Ukrainian successes, has prompted condemnation globally and has been rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Osadchuk said: “I think it is very well understood that they’re following the practices which were created in the 1930s. “It’s the same as what Hitler did when he invaded Austria in 1938. “Since then, this mechanism was used by different dictatorships.” Liz Truss has since accused Putin of breaching international law, as the Russian President plans to formally annex four Ukrainian regions. READ MORE: Russian tank drivers crash after ‘low-skilled’ soldiers sent to war

In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “Vladimir Putin has, once again, acted in violation of international law with clear disregard for the lives of the Ukrainian people he claims to represent. “The UK will never ignore the sovereign will of those people and we will never accept the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia as anything other than Ukrainian territory. “Putin cannot be allowed to alter international borders using brute force. We will ensure he loses this illegal war. James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said that the UK does not recognise “Putin’s sham referenda”.

In a call with Mr Zelensky this week, she stressed that the UK would not accept the annexations. Putin has doubled down on the invasion he ordered in February despite suffering a major reversal on the battlefield this month and discontent in Russia over a widely criticised “partial mobilisation” of thousands more men to fight in Ukraine. Russia calls the war in Ukraine a “special operation.” “The cost of one person in Russia wanting to continue this war is that Russian society will be left without a normal economy, a worthwhile life, or any respect for humanitarian values,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a Thursday evening address. “It can still be stopped. But to stop it we have to stop that person in Russia who wants war more than life. Your lives, citizens of Russia,” said Zelensky, who earlier spoke of Ukraine delivering a “very harsh” reaction to Russian recognition of the results of what it has called referendums.