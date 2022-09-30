Scorn’s Nightmarish Hellscape Comes to Xbox Series X|S a Week Early – Xbox Wire

Greetings all! I’m Miro from Ebb Software and today we have some very exciting news to share with you about our upcoming game, Scorn.

We thought you might want to get in the mood for Halloween a little early, so I’m thrilled to announce that we are going to be releasing Scorn on 14 October, a week earlier than planned!

Last week, we unveiled some new gameplay footage from the game’s prologue which you can check out here.

We want you to be able to fully enjoy and immerse yourself in the audio-visual experience we’re creating in Scorn, so by showing the very beginning of the game, we gave you just enough to dip your toes into the world of Scorn without giving away too much. This is just a little hint at what awaits you!

I know some of you may be new to Scorn and if so, here are some things to know:

Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game.

Scorn is set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestries. The ‘map’ of Scorn is a mesmerizing bio-labyrinth. Each region or area is a maze-like structure of various rooms and paths for you to navigate. As you struggle through the living world of Scorn you will have to discover how to interact with the world around you by learning how various triggers and traps are connected, and how every action may cause positive or negative reactions.

Puzzles, shooting, survival, and so much more…

Scorn combines puzzle mechanics with shooting and survival mechanics to create a truly immersive and atmospheric horror adventure.

Puzzles within the game form an integral part of the story and are designed not to feel like they were added as an afterthought, so we spent a lot of time ensuring that they fit perfectly into the game’s environment and enrich your experience.

Though Scorn is not a first-person shooter, there are shooting elements that come into play later in the game that are crucial for your survival. The weapons you’ll encounter in Scorn provide more player agency and add an extra layer through which you can engage with the world around you. The security and confidence felt from wielding a weapon can be shattered instantly when ammo runs out or something jams unexpectedly. Scarcity of ammunition or restrictive inventory space can significantly impact short-term decisions regarding fight or flight. These interactions change the way you feel about your environments and invoke feelings of tension or discomfort, and something we have strived to capture in Scorn.

We took inspiration from all sorts of art, literature, and movies.

Scorn started as a small personal project, but since the original idea had a strong influence on people who were joining the team at the time, it soon blossomed into an ambitious project that took many years to complete. The overall inspiration comes from all the experience our Game Director and art teams have acquired throughout their lifetime, all merged into this strange-looking world and the story it has to tell.

The overall style takes influence from architecture, technology, arts, literature, and biology. It is a coming together of the Gothic style and modern industrial elements. We have drawn inspiration from the works of H.R Giger, as well as a Polish Painter, Zdzisław Beksiński, and from movies from the likes of Cronenberg and Lynch. However, our incredibly talented art team have handcrafted all the gruesome details to be found in the game to create a world that has their own unique Scorn twist. We believe that through the combination of both we have established a style that is expressive and open to interpretation.

In Scorn, expect to be ‘Dropped into the World’.

Scorn is designed around the idea of “being thrown into the world”. You begin your experience isolated and lost inside a dreamlike but desolate and decayed world. As the game progresses, it becomes apparent that everything within Scorn’s world seems to have a reason and a purpose… and the big mystery is uncovering what that is.

The unsettling environment is not just a character itself, but also a storyteller. You will have the opportunity to have your take on the story of Scorn by exploring the world and logically trying to find connections between things you see.

It’s important to our team that we keep some of Scorn’s mystery under wraps as such a major part of the experience will come from you reflecting on the game and its meaning.

We are so excited to be bringing Scorn to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC on 14 October. It’s also going to be available day one with Xbox Game Pass. As we head into the final few weeks before launch, keep on top of all the latest Scorn news and information on Twitter at @scorn_game and our official website.