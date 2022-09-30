Shemaroo becomes the first to open a cinema on Decentraland Metaverse – Exchange4media

Shemaroo has introduced ‘Shemaroo Theatre’ in the Decentraland Metaverse. It will be accessible on one of the world’s most sought-after Metaverse platform, Decentraland, in partnership with Filmrare, a leading Metaverse Consulting & Development Company. This collaboration marks new beginnings for the global entertainment industry as well as metaverse users as it will open the window to a huge collection of Bollywood entertainment content to the world.

Shemaroo Theatre will present the virtual visitors an all-new exciting screening experience along with a host of other movie experiences such as a plush lobby, box office counter, virtual trailer zones, along with popcorn and drinks counters for an immersive storytelling feel. The patrons will be treated to a Bollywood movie every Friday, starting 7th October 2022, which initially will be free for the users. This is a vital step by Shemaroo towards its vision to be a vibrant youth brand.

Fractilians from the Decentraland DAO Governance Facilitation Squad, added, “We are beyond thrilled to have Shemaroo Theatre on our platform and to bring some of the Bollywood’s greatest films to our existing as well as potential metaverse users. This will surely take the whole movie-watching experience to the next level without limiting the possibilities of what one can do in an actual movie theatre.”

Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment commented, “Shemaroo has been the pioneers in the entertainment industry by constantly evolving and by being relevant to the consumers through its diverse content offering. As a brand, Shemaroo has always fostered the culture of innovation and technology and with the augment of Shemaroo Theatre on Decentraland Metaverse, we will be spearheading a parallel ecosystem for Bollywood movies to be experienced on a big screen, now from the comfort of one’s home.’’

“At Filmrare, we are laser-focused on helping brands enter the metaverse. We are innovative and pay attention to every detail and are focused on creating quality venues in the Metaverse. It’s a great honor to partner with a brand like Shemaroo that has been entertaining the audiences for the past 60 years and to showcase some of its blockbuster Bollywood movies through the virtual theatre in Metaverse” concluded, Ravi Krishnan, Founder, Filmrare.

Taking the Web 3.0 expansions, a notch higher, in its 60th year, Shemaroo Entertainment is poised to lead the transformation for the entire media and entertainment industry. With this initiative in Metaverse, Shemaroo aims to further popularize Bollywood on a global stage and present hits across eras with iconic movies like Golmaal – Fun Unlimited, Amar Akbar Anthony, Jab We Met and Disco Dancer, amongst others from Shemaroo’s large repository of powerful content. Shemaroo Theatre on Decentraland Metaverse is located at 2,55 within the SciArtLab district.

