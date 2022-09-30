Some pensioners may not be eligible for £300 Cost of Living payment

People who were in prison for the whole of the qualifying week will not be able to qualify.
Finally, if a person will not qualify if they lived in a care home for the whole time from June 27 to September 25, 2022 and received:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).
The DWP has confirmed to Express.co.uk that as log as someone is a pensioner by the cut-off, meeting the aforementioned criteria, they should qualify automatically.
People will get a Winter Fuel Payment automatically if they are eligible and either:
- Get the state pension
- Get another social security benefit (not including Adult Disability Payment from the Scottish Government, Housing Benefit, Council Tax Reduction, Child Benefit or Universal Credit).
Source link