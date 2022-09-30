Categories
Celebrities

Strictly’s Katya Jones issues warning to dance partner Tony Adams


“I was like, ‘Uhhhh!’ I couldn’t read because I had panic attacks when I was a kid.

“All of a sudden, I’m in the same place. I was waiting for one dancer after another doing their stuff.”

Having the tortuous wait of watching 11 other couples dance before it was their turn, the pressure clearly got to Tony in the moment.

After their attempt, judges Craig Revel Horwood gave them a rather brutal three, while Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke were slightly more generous with a four.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.