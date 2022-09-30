Croat Marin Čilić, the second seed, advanced to the last 4 of the Tel Aviv Open after qualifier Liam Broady withdrew before the match on Friday night at Expo Tel Aviv.

Čilić, ranked No 16, will play the winner of the match between Frenchman Constant Lestienne and American Maxime Cressy, the No 4 seed, next.

Ahead of his victory, the 34-year-old Croat edged out Austrian wildcard Dominic Thiem (6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-4).

Broady, ranked No 174, won against Serb wildcard Hamad Medjedovic (7-5, 6-3) and Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the No 5 seed (6-4, 4-6, 6-3) in the previous rounds of the Tel Aviv.

Tel Aviv ATP 250, other last eight results (Expo Tel Aviv, USD 949.475, most recent results first):