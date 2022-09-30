The case for cloud adoption in financial services grows stronger

Public cloud adoption is still relatively new among European insurers, but that is likely to change. One of the main growth areas for cloud adoption in insurance is in relation to underwriting and pricing, where greater use of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive decisions means that greater processing power is needed.

Drivers of cloud adoption in financial services

There are several main drivers for moving financial services operations to the cloud.

For one, there is growing pressure on financial institutions to put new services online – that demand has only been heightened by the pandemic.

Cloud solutions also enable financial institutions to make strategic use of data as they enable data siloes to be broken down and allow financial institutions to have a more rounded view of the end customer. Operating in the cloud also offers the computing power needed to generate more frequent, accurate insights. Established financial institutions have enormous data lakes, but struggle to use them strategically if the data is stuck in siloes.

We have also seen the emergence of open application programming interfaces (APIs) in Europe and beyond: APIs drive inter-connection between banks and third-party solution providers, and that in turn spurs on banks to adjust their underlying architecture to make it more customisable and scalable.

There are also growing demands on financial services firms over the need to be resilient, withstand shocks such as the pandemic, and ensure ‘always-on’ availability.

The benefits financial institutions perceive

There are a several other benefits that financial institutions perceive they can derive from moving to cloud-based solutions. Flexibility and scalability are two examples.

Financial institutions are working with AI and machine learning solutions as part of processing data and generating customer insights. Given the scale of the data held by established financial institutions, this kind of activity can quickly soak up the capacity of an on-premises data centre, whereas cloud offers a more flexible solution.

In addition, the volume of transactional data can be unpredictable, which makes the flexibility that cloud can offer attractive.