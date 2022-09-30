The Second Minecraft Legends Dev Diary Is Out Now

The first time I met my demise thanks to a creeper, I didn’t realize what had happened. The second time, third, and fourth time, I was frustrated. But at some point, after many such encounters, I thought to myself “Hmm, I wish I could wield that kind of power.”

And that’s exactly what I’m planning on doing when Minecraft Legends comes out! In case you didn’t already know, as the Hero of this legend, you’ll be able to create alliances and fight alongside a few mobs that you know as hostile from Minecraft, including those creepers. But NOT piglins. They’re nastier than ever before.

Watch the second Minecraft Legends Dev Diary for a closer look at the game’s mobs, courtesy of our friends at Blackbird Interactive and our very own game team at Mojang. How are these Legends mobs different from the Minecraft mobs you know and fear? How did the team introduce new characters and features while staying true to the personality of Minecraft? And how many zombie hats did they design before picking one (hint: at least 8)? Get the scoop below!