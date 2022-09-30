Today’s Wordle Answer (#467) – September 30, 2022

There’s no better way to end the week than by getting the Wordle correct. If you’re here, then you might be struggling to accomplish that goal. Luckily for you, we’re here to make sure that you end the week with a bang and continue your streak into the weekend. The good news is that the answer to today’s Wordle is fairly easy, as there aren’t any tricky letters in the word. Although, the word itself isn’t too commonly used, so some players might need to rely on entering random letters or they can use our guide. If you haven’t started the September 30 Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you’ve begun.

However, if you’re a few guesses deep, then it might be time to seek some helpful advice. We have exactly that just below. There are two hints that should help players at least come up with guesses for today’s puzzle on September 30. We will also spell out the full answer further down in the guide if players simply want to escape today unscathed with no trouble.

Today’s Wordle Answer – September 30, 2022

We’ll begin with two hints that directly relate to the Wordle answer, but won’t immediately give the word away.

Hint 1: This word is the one-word title for an upcoming video game that’s releasing on Oct. 21. The game is a first-person horror survival title that’s an Xbox/PC exclusive.

Hint 2: This word and “contempt” are synonyms. The word only has one vowel, which is found in the middle of the word.

If you weren’t able to guess the answer from our hints, then fear not, as we have the full answer right here. The full answer to the September 30 Wordle is… “scorn.” For you Xbox and PC players out there, some of you might be playing Scorn the game within the next month, so you might have had an advantage today. Hopefully, though, every player was able to continue their streak today. We’ll be back on Monday to continue our Wordle guides.