Categories Travel WATCH: Tornado Flips Multiple Planes Near Fort Lauderdale Amid Hurricane Ian Post author By Google News Post date September 30, 2022 No Comments on WATCH: Tornado Flips Multiple Planes Near Fort Lauderdale Amid Hurricane Ian Tornado Flips Multiple Planes Near Fort Lauderdale Amid Hurricane Ian Skip to content Source link Related Tags Flips, Fort, hurricane, Ian, Lauderdale, multiple, planes, Tornado, WATCH By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Watch: Coast Guard airlifts people, pets stranded in Sanibel → East Rutherford topples Polk in conference tennis clash – The Tryon Daily Bulletin Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.