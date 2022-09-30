Weak pound to make Christmas shopping more expensive – economist

Britons have faced mounting financial pressure in 2022, with several interlocking crises picking at their income. Efforts to kickstart the economy by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have fallen flat, with his September 23 growth plan having knocked Sterling to a record $1.035 low earlier this week. While the currency has rebounded over the last few days, uncertainty remains ahead of a critical period for British consumers.

At first, the weaker pound affected market investors or those buying dollars ahead of a stateside holiday this autumn.

But businesses have also felt some strain, with imported products from across the Atlantic costing them more to procure.

Ultimately, companies pass higher import costs to consumers, forcing them to pay a premium for select goods.

With inflation reaching 8.6 percent, experts estimate the upcoming festive season – now just over 10 weeks away – could prove much more costly than in previous years.

READ MORE: UK economy defies negative growth but still below pre-pandemic level